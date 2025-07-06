Drunk man fatally shoots BJP leader's brother in UP
Santosh Maurya, the younger brother of BJP district vice president Dr. Pradeep Maurya, was shot and killed outside his grocery shop in Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday morning.
The accused, Devendra (also known as Prakash Jaiswal), allegedly fired at Santosh after a heated argument.
The incident has sparked strong reactions and brought senior BJP leaders and local MLAs to the scene.
Accused was reportedly drunk during altercation
Police say Jaiswal was reportedly drunk during the altercation and returned with a gun to shoot Santosh at close range.
Santosh was declared dead at the hospital soon after.
Jaiswal has been arrested—he's being treated for minor injuries from his arrest—and an FIR is filed against him.
Police have also seized the weapon, and investigations are ongoing as leaders call for justice.