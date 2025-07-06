Drunk man fatally shoots BJP leader's brother in UP

TL;DR

Accused was reportedly drunk during altercation

Police say Jaiswal was reportedly drunk during the altercation and returned with a gun to shoot Santosh at close range.

Santosh was declared dead at the hospital soon after.

Jaiswal has been arrested—he's being treated for minor injuries from his arrest—and an FIR is filed against him.

Police have also seized the weapon, and investigations are ongoing as leaders call for justice.