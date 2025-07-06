Supreme Court urges Chandrachud to vacate CJI residence
Former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has been told by the Supreme Court administration to vacate his official residence at Krishna Menon Marg.
The bungalow is meant for the current CJI, and while Chandrachud got an extension after retirement, he was expected to leave by May 31, 2025.
This reminder highlights that even top judges have to follow housing rules.
Housing rules are the same for all
Chandrachud's stay was already extended under special rules, but with other judges waiting for accommodation, no further extension could be given.
The court's formal letter asking him to leave is pretty rare and shows they're serious about sticking to the guidelines—even at the highest level.
Chandrachud's request for more time was turned down
Chandrachud had asked for more time because his new place wasn't ready and his daughters have special medical needs. Still, the request was turned down.
It's a reminder that official procedures come first, even when personal situations are tough—something anyone dealing with strict rules can probably relate to.