Supreme Court urges Chandrachud to vacate CJI residence

TL;DR

Housing rules are the same for all

Chandrachud's stay was already extended under special rules, but with other judges waiting for accommodation, no further extension could be given.

The court's formal letter asking him to leave is pretty rare and shows they're serious about sticking to the guidelines—even at the highest level.

Chandrachud's request for more time was turned down

Chandrachud had asked for more time because his new place wasn't ready and his daughters have special medical needs. Still, the request was turned down.

It's a reminder that official procedures come first, even when personal situations are tough—something anyone dealing with strict rules can probably relate to.