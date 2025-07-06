Next Article

India • Jul 06, 2025 IMD predicts intense monsoon activity in Punjab, Haryana

Heads up! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out an orange alert for Punjab and a yellow alert for Haryana, warning of heavy rain and thunderstorms over the next two days.

Certain districts in both states—like Amritsar, Pathankot, Yamuna Nagar, and Ambala—could see especially intense downpours.