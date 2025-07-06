Next Article
India • Jul 06, 2025
IMD predicts intense monsoon activity in Punjab, Haryana
Heads up! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out an orange alert for Punjab and a yellow alert for Haryana, warning of heavy rain and thunderstorms over the next two days.
Certain districts in both states—like Amritsar, Pathankot, Yamuna Nagar, and Ambala—could see especially intense downpours.
TL;DR
Stay indoors during storms, says IMD
With active monsoon conditions sticking around till July 9, there's a real risk of flooding, waterlogging in low-lying spots, and possible damage to weaker buildings.
IMD is urging everyone to avoid unnecessary travel and stay safe indoors during storms—especially near waterlogged areas or unstable structures.