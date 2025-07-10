Next Article
Drunken driver interrupts Tejashwi Yadav's motorcade
A drunk driver was arrested in Patna after his car entered the convoy of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday night.
The incident happened on J P Ganga Path while Yadav, who is Bihar's Leader of the Opposition, was passing through.
The driver—a resident of Mokama—was booked under alcohol prohibition laws.
Driver booked under alcohol prohibition laws
Patrolling police quickly stopped the vehicle before things got out of hand.
Bihar has had a complete ban on alcohol since 2016, and this arrest is another reminder that authorities are staying alert to keep public spaces safe.