Drunken driver interrupts Tejashwi Yadav's motorcade India Jul 10, 2025

A drunk driver was arrested in Patna after his car entered the convoy of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday night.

The incident happened on J P Ganga Path while Yadav, who is Bihar's Leader of the Opposition, was passing through.

The driver—a resident of Mokama—was booked under alcohol prohibition laws.