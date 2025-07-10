Indore's new bridge sparks safety concerns
Indore's new railway overbridge is causing a stir because of its unusual Z-shape, with two sharp 90-degree turns.
Built by the Public Works Department (PWD), the bridge connects Laxmibai Nagar and Polo Ground, and follows similar controversial designs seen in other cities.
At over a kilometer long, it's meant to ease traffic—but many are worried those tight turns could make things riskier instead.
MP wants expert review of bridge
PWD officials say the bridge meets safety standards, with curves wider than required.
Still, local MP Shankar Lalwani wants an expert review, worried that sharp bends might slow down vehicles or lead to accidents.
The buzz has even led to a state-wide review of all bridges with tricky turns.
With politicians trading blame and people questioning how safe these projects really are, this story hits home for anyone who cares about city planning—and getting around town safely.