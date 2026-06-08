Dry air delays monsoon in central and northern India
Monsoon rains are taking their time this year, thanks to a wave of dry air hanging over central and northern India.
This dry patch is blocking the usual flow of moisture-packed winds, so the rain clouds aren't moving north as expected.
Meteorologists are saying we'll have to wait until after June 20 for things to really pick up, once stronger monsoon currents break through.
Maharashtra urges farmers to delay sowing
With rainfall still patchy across Maharashtra, officials are urging farmers not to rush into sowing crops.
While places like Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri have caught some decent showers, big farming regions such as Vidarbha and Marathwada are only seeing scattered afternoon storms, not enough for widespread planting yet.
Monsoon strengthens on Karnataka coast
The monsoon is picking up along Karnataka's coast, but that stubborn dry air in central India is still holding things back further north.
is all ears.