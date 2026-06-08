Dry air delays monsoon in central and northern India India Jun 08, 2026

Monsoon rains are taking their time this year, thanks to a wave of dry air hanging over central and northern India.

This dry patch is blocking the usual flow of moisture-packed winds, so the rain clouds aren't moving north as expected.

Meteorologists are saying we'll have to wait until after June 20 for things to really pick up, once stronger monsoon currents break through.