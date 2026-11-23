Dry cold wave hits Himachal Pradesh with Tabo at -4.6C
Himachal Pradesh is feeling the chill this week, with a strong dry cold wave sweeping through the state.
Tabo in Lahaul-Spiti was the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of -4.6 Celsius.
Thick fog has also rolled into places like Sundernagar, cutting visibility down to just 70 meters.
Himachal rainfall down 74% this month
The weather office says there's no rain or snow expected until at least November 28, so the cold isn't letting up anytime soon.
Rainfall has been way below normal, down by 74% this month, which is making things even colder.
Average minimum temperatures have dropped across the state, and towns like Palampur and Nahan are seeing bigger dips than usual.