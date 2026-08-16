Dry winds ease monsoon in Delhi Punjab and Haryana
Monsoon rains are easing up across Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana as dry winds move in, finally bringing some relief from all the sticky humidity.
The monsoon axis has shifted closer to the foothills of the Himalayas, with most cloud activity concentrated over eastern and central India, so places like eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are seeing more action while the northwest gets a breather.
Northwest India dry till Aug 17
Don't get too comfy. This dry spell is just a pause.
Most of Delhi-NCR, Punjab, and Haryana will stay mostly rain-free until August 17, though you might catch an odd evening shower.
Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand can expect more rain soon.
And heads up: another round of showers could hit northwest India between August 18 and 20 as a low-pressure area moves inland from the Bay of Bengal, so keep that umbrella handy!