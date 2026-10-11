DSGMC files police complaint against AAP leaders including Arvind Kejriwal
The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has filed a police complaint against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, after a protest at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib on October 10.
During the demonstration against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, AAP supporters allegedly entered the gurdwara and shouted political slogans, disrupting the peaceful atmosphere.
DSGMC gives police videos seeking action
DSGMC President Harmeet Singh Kalka and his team handed over videos to police, asking them to identify those involved and take action.
They're also upset about some AAP leaders and MLAs sharing videos on social media that allegedly presented a distorted version of the incident or hurt religious feelings.
The committee further raised concerns about police entering the gurdwara during the protest and reminded everyone to be extra sensitive around religious places.