DTC bus driver killed in Delhi road rage incident
A 27-year-old DTC bus driver named Vikas lost his life after a road rage fight in Aman Vihar, Delhi.
The clash started when Vikas and an Alto car driver argued over right of way on a narrow street congested due to a wedding procession.
Things got out of hand when the car driver called his relatives, who then attacked both Vikas and a bystander, Suraj.
What's happening now
Both victims were rushed to the hospital, but sadly, Vikas didn't survive his injuries.
Police have filed an FIR for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Four suspects have been identified—one has been arrested while three are still on the run.
In response, Vikas's family and fellow DTC drivers have protested for justice, demanding strict punishment for the attackers and better safety measures for drivers.