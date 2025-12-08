Karnataka's in for a rainy, chilly week till Dec 13
Heads up, Karnataka! The IMD says you can expect light to moderate rain—and some heavy showers in places—across the state through December 13.
Bengaluru's getting its share on Sunday (December 7), with foggy mornings and a cool breeze. Maximum temperature is likely to hover around 28°C, minimum near 17°C at night.
Why does this matter?
The weather shift means several districts like Belgaum, Mysuru, and Shivamogga will feel colder than usual.
Coastal spots such as Mangaluru and Udupi could see waterlogging from heavier rains.
Plus, neighboring states like Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra are also likely to experience a dip in temperatures—so if you're traveling or have outdoor plans, it's smart to stay updated.
What about Tamil Nadu?
Southern Tamil Nadu (including Pondicherry and Cuddalore) is looking at more light to moderate rain until December 13 too—but the good news is there's little risk of another cyclone forming soon.