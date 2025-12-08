Karnataka's in for a rainy, chilly week till Dec 13

Why does this matter?

The weather shift means several districts like Belgaum, Mysuru, and Shivamogga will feel colder than usual.

Coastal spots such as Mangaluru and Udupi could see waterlogging from heavier rains.

Plus, neighboring states like Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra are also likely to experience a dip in temperatures—so if you're traveling or have outdoor plans, it's smart to stay updated.