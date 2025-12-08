Next Article
'No dog, no vote': Pune protest against AWBI's SOP on strays
India
In Pune, more than 50 people—led by Mariam Abuhaideri—rallied against new rules from the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) that order stray dogs to be removed from campuses and sent to shelters for good.
Protesters say this clashes with existing animal control laws, which require sterilized and vaccinated dogs to be returned to their neighborhoods.
Why does it matter?
The "Make India Care Again" group is pushing for these rules to be scrapped, highlighting how shelters are largely nonexistent or insufficient and rescuers face real risks.
With similar protests planned in other cities, activists argue the AWBI's approach is both unscientific and unfair—and they're calling for policies that protect both people and animals without causing harm.