'No dog, no vote': Pune protest against AWBI's SOP on strays India Dec 08, 2025

In Pune, more than 50 people—led by Mariam Abuhaideri—rallied against new rules from the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) that order stray dogs to be removed from campuses and sent to shelters for good.

Protesters say this clashes with existing animal control laws, which require sterilized and vaccinated dogs to be returned to their neighborhoods.