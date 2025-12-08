'Vande Mataram' united Indians against colonial rule: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to "Vande Mataram" in Parliament, calling it the national song that brought Indians together during the freedom struggle.
"We are sitting here because lakhs chanted Vande Mataram and fought for Independence," he said, reminding everyone how Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's song became a call to see India as the sacred motherland.
Why this song mattered
Modi pointed out that while the British pushed "God Save the Queen," Vande Mataram turned into a symbol of resistance.
Its message kept people motivated and united across regions—especially during key moments like its 50th anniversary under colonial rule and its centenary during the Emergency.
The legacy today
Modi said we owe a lot to Vande Mataram for inspiring courage and unity—not just for political freedom but as a promise to free India from all forms of oppression.
He urged everyone to carry forward this spirit and work toward a self-reliant, developed India by 2047.