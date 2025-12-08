'Vande Mataram' united Indians against colonial rule: PM Modi India Dec 08, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to "Vande Mataram" in Parliament, calling it the national song that brought Indians together during the freedom struggle.

"We are sitting here because lakhs chanted Vande Mataram and fought for Independence," he said, reminding everyone how Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's song became a call to see India as the sacred motherland.