IndiGo pilot claims airline canceled flights to sway regulators
An anonymous IndiGo pilot says the airline has been canceling flights on purpose since the implementation of new pilot rest rules (FDTL) on November 1, just to make it look like these rules are causing chaos.
The goal? To push the aviation regulator (DGCA) into dropping these stricter work-hour limits.
Even with special DGCA approval to fly, IndiGo reportedly turned down pilots' offers to operate some of these flights.
"IndiGo started flight cancelation on purpose..."
The pilot told News18 that IndiGo was "creating data" about disruptions "to arm-twist the regulator."
He also pointed out that while IndiGo is technically overstaffed, they've only boosted crew numbers by about 15-20%—not enough for the required weekly rest.
DGCA steps in after mass cancelations
In November alone, IndiGo canceled 1,232 flights—over half blamed on crew shortages and FDTL rules.
The DGCA responded by temporarily suspending some of these rules for IndiGo until February 10, 2025, and is now investigating whether the airline can actually handle the new regulations.
Pilot calls out 'criminal' cancelations
The pilot didn't mince words—calling any deliberate cancelations "criminal" and urging accountability.
For now, the DGCA seems caught between keeping flights running smoothly and making sure safety isn't compromised.