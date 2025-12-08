IndiGo pilot claims airline canceled flights to sway regulators India Dec 08, 2025

An anonymous IndiGo pilot says the airline has been canceling flights on purpose since the implementation of new pilot rest rules (FDTL) on November 1, just to make it look like these rules are causing chaos.

The goal? To push the aviation regulator (DGCA) into dropping these stricter work-hour limits.

Even with special DGCA approval to fly, IndiGo reportedly turned down pilots' offers to operate some of these flights.