DTTDC announces 4 Delhi gates in 13-gateway upgrade, ₹39.90 cr
Delhi is about to get four new entry gates, each designed to celebrate the city's culture and history.
Announced by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) on September 11, 2026, this ₹39.90 crore project is part of a bigger plan to upgrade 13 gateways across the city, so your first glimpse of Delhi will be way more memorable.
Art installations and 3-year maintenance planned
Each gateway will have its own vibe inspired by Indian traditions: Kapashera will feature at least 30 sculptures or art-related objects and four national emblems, while Auchandi is being planned with at least 12 art-related objects and two national emblems, and Dhansa will have at least 20 art-related objects and three national emblems.
Arjangarh gets murals, floral sculptures, sandstone sculptures, and upgraded lighting and footpaths.
The work should wrap up in eight months total, with two months of preparatory activities followed by six months of construction, followed by three years of maintenance to keep everything looking fresh.