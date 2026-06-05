Delhi: 42-year-old college professor found dead, blood stains all around

Debosmita Paul, a 42-year-old assistant professor in the Department of English at Shivaji College, was found dead in her apartment in East Delhi 's Vasundhara Enclave on Thursday. The incident came to light when Paul's sister, Devarati Paul, went to the apartment after being unable to reach her sister all day, The Times of India reported. Upon reaching the apartment, she found it locked from the outside and broke in to find Debosmita lying dead and alerted the police via PCR.

Crime scene Preliminary investigations suggest she was attacked with a blunt object A police team reached the spot and found Debosmita on a bed with severe head injuries. Preliminary investigations suggest she was attacked with a blunt object. Injuries on her hands also indicate the use of a sharp-edged weapon during the assault. Investigators are looking into all angles, including the personal and professional backgrounds of the victim. Although robbery hasn't been ruled out as a motive, no items were reported missing from her apartment.

Background check Academic career of the victim Debosmita was a well-respected academic with interests in partition studies, Indian literature, postcolonial literature, and translation studies, the report stated. She earned her PhD from Jamia Millia Islamia in 2016 after completing her MPhil from the same university. Her postgraduate degree was from Barkatullah University, and she graduated from Maharaja Agrasen College. Various reports cited sources saying that she was undergoing separation-related legal proceedings at Karkardooma Courts before this incident.

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