DU professor's murder: 2 masked visitors may hold key

Debosmita Paul, an assistant professor at Shivaji College in Delhi University , was found murdered in her apartment on Thursday. The incident took place in the Satyam Apartments of Vasundhara Enclave, East Delhi. Her sister Devarati discovered the body after she couldn't reach Debosmita on the phone and broke into the locked flat. Police have now identified that a masked duo entered her apartment on the day of the murder, according to NDTV.

Locked mystery Apartment locked from outside The apartment was found locked from the outside, raising questions about how Debosmita was killed inside. Police have not confirmed if there were any signs of forced entry or struggle. The case is being probed under Section 103(1) (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at New Ashok Nagar Police Station.

Ongoing probe Investigators examining CCTV footage Police teams are now investigating Debosmita's recent movements, phone records, and contacts. They are also analyzing CCTV footage from the area. Multiple teams have been formed to identify those responsible for this crime. The motive behind the killing is still unknown as authorities explore all possible angles in this case.

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Personal details Debosmita separated from husband in 2022 Debosmita had separated from her husband in 2022 after five years of marriage. Her husband currently resides in Bengaluru. On the day of the murder, two masked individuals, a man and a woman, reportedly entered Debosmita's house around 3:20pm in a private cab. They were seen carrying bags and used the staircase instead of the lift before leaving 30 minutes later with changed clothes.

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