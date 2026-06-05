DU professor's murder: 2 masked visitors may hold key
What's the story
Debosmita Paul, an assistant professor at Shivaji College in Delhi University, was found murdered in her apartment on Thursday. The incident took place in the Satyam Apartments of Vasundhara Enclave, East Delhi. Her sister Devarati discovered the body after she couldn't reach Debosmita on the phone and broke into the locked flat. Police have now identified that a masked duo entered her apartment on the day of the murder, according to NDTV.
Locked mystery
Apartment locked from outside
The apartment was found locked from the outside, raising questions about how Debosmita was killed inside. Police have not confirmed if there were any signs of forced entry or struggle. The case is being probed under Section 103(1) (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at New Ashok Nagar Police Station.
Ongoing probe
Investigators examining CCTV footage
Police teams are now investigating Debosmita's recent movements, phone records, and contacts. They are also analyzing CCTV footage from the area. Multiple teams have been formed to identify those responsible for this crime. The motive behind the killing is still unknown as authorities explore all possible angles in this case.
Personal details
Debosmita separated from husband in 2022
Debosmita had separated from her husband in 2022 after five years of marriage. Her husband currently resides in Bengaluru. On the day of the murder, two masked individuals, a man and a woman, reportedly entered Debosmita's house around 3:20pm in a private cab. They were seen carrying bags and used the staircase instead of the lift before leaving 30 minutes later with changed clothes.
Driver detention
Driver in custody, post-mortem report awaited
The cab driver who waited for the masked visitors is now in custody and being questioned by police. Investigators have also accessed his ride details to identify the passengers. The post-mortem examination at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital will determine the exact cause of death. Preliminary reports suggest she was struck on her head with a heavy object, and her wrist veins were severed.