Dubai-bound Emirates flight turns back to Kochi amid 'security incident'

The closure of DXB was necessitated by a new security threat, which involved a drone hitting a fuel tank and igniting a major blaze near the airport. This incident has led to some flights being diverted to Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International Airport. Emirates Airlines has also advised passengers against using DXB. Meanwhile, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority has temporarily suspended all flights at Dubai International Airport.

Ongoing conflict

Tensions between US and Iran

The security situation at DXB has been tense since the US-Iran conflict began last month. Iran has launched around 1,600 drones and 300 missiles since the conflict began. The UAE has confirmed these attacks, which have targeted parts of the city. In a recent statement, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused the US of attacking Iranian territories from Ras Al-Khaimah and near Dubai.