Dubai-Mumbai flight diverted after smoke detected in cargo hold
What's the story
An IndiGo flight from Dubai to Mumbai was diverted to Rajkot International Airport on Monday after smoke was detected in its cargo hold. The aircraft, an Airbus A321, made a precautionary landing at the airport. The incident was reported to Rajkot airport authorities at 2:45pm and a full emergency was declared immediately.
Safety measures
No injuries reported, all passengers safe
The flight IGO1452 landed safely at 3:27pm, Rajkot Airport Director Diganta Borah confirmed.
"All passengers have disembarked safely. There were 194 passengers and crew on board," he said.
The airport immediately activated emergency response measures, including fire tenders, ambulances, rescue vehicles, and medical teams.
Local hospitals and police were also alerted as part of the precautionary measures taken during the emergency situation.
Passenger arrangements
Passengers to be kept at airport till further notice
While Rajkot airport has an international terminal, it does not yet have facilities for immigration and customs clearance, as regular international flight operations are yet to begin.
Hence, passengers will be kept in the arrival hall of the terminal building till further notice. They will only be allowed to leave in case of a medical emergency.
The aircraft is currently being inspected to find out what caused the smoke indication.