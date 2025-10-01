Delhi Baba asked student to recommend sex-partner for 'Dubai sheikh'

Leaked WhatsApp messages of Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, the former director of a management institute in Delhi, show that the baba constantly pursued young girls for sex and even attempted to traffic one woman to a "Dubai sheikh." Saraswati was arrested on Sunday after over 15 women students accused him of sexual harassment and intimidation.

Incriminating evidence Inappropriate messages to students In one of the leaked conversations, Saraswati wrote to a student, "Good evening, my sweetest baby doll daughter." The student corrects him, saying that it is noon and asks if he's eaten anything. To this, Saraswati responds instantly with "Wow, yes, baby." The chats showed Saraswati constantly texting the student, who rarely replied. "Sweety Baby Daughter Doll Babyyyyy Baby, where are you? Good morning, baby. Where are you? Why are you angry with me?????? "Babyyyyyyy," reads some of the texts.

Coercive messaging Coercive tone and trafficking attempts In another set of messages, Saraswati's coercive tone is evident. When a student says she will call him tomorrow, he replies, "You will not sleep with me? Good night You will not sleep with me? Speak." The chats also reveal his attempts to traffic women by asking if they have friends for a Dubai sheikh looking for a sex partner. "A sheikh from Dubai is looking for a sex partner. Do you have any good friends?" he asked.