Dudhi River bridge ₹8.86cr sits unused in Madhya Pradesh
India
A bridge over the Dudhi River in Madhya Pradesh was finished three years ago and cost ₹8.86 crore, but it's still gathering dust because the approach roads remain unfinished on either side.
Locals from Narmadapuram and Narsinghpur districts have to deal with muddy, waterlogged paths and potholes during monsoons since the bridge is basically unreachable.
Roadless bridge restricts villagers' healthcare access
About 40 to 50 villages could benefit from the bridge, but without roads, people can't get to healthcare services easily.
Even though officials flagged the issue to the state government, no one has been put in charge of building these crucial roads yet.
Villagers are frustrated and hoping for a decision soon so this much-needed connection finally gets used as intended.