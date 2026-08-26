Dumper truck hits family car near Bindoura village, kills 4

A family's road trip turned tragic on Tuesday when their car was hit by a speeding dumper truck near Bindoura village on the Barabanki-Bahraich highway in Uttar Pradesh.

Four members, Maulana Sharif (60), his wife Tabassum Bano (55), son Mohammed Uzaim (29), and daughter Rushda Khatoon (17), lost their lives in the crash.