Dumper truck hits family car near Bindoura village, kills 4
India
A family's road trip turned tragic on Tuesday when their car was hit by a speeding dumper truck near Bindoura village on the Barabanki-Bahraich highway in Uttar Pradesh.
Four members, Maulana Sharif (60), his wife Tabassum Bano (55), son Mohammed Uzaim (29), and daughter Rushda Khatoon (17), lost their lives in the crash.
Police: U-turn caused crash, child hospitalized
The family was heading from Shravasti to Lucknow when their car made a sudden U-turn, leading to the collision, according to police.
Seven-year-old Huda, the youngest daughter, survived with injuries and is now being treated at a district hospital.
Locals quickly helped rescue everyone from the wreckage and rushed them to nearby medical care.