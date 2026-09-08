Durga Puja begins with 4-hour Mahalaya at Kolkata's Eden Gardens

The state will give ₹1 lakh in aid to community Puja committees that need it, plus free electricity for Durga Puja committees across West Bengal, including those in Kolkata, during the festival.

There are also some new rules: no liquor sales on Ashtami, DJs are out during festivities, and idol immersions have stricter guidelines: no blocking national highways or cranes allowed, and everything wraps up before Lakshmi Puja.

The city's also getting extra cleanup and decorations while Kolkata Police handle the crowds.