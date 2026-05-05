Durga temple in Asansol reopens after years following BJP win
India
After years of being mostly closed off due to local tensions, the Durga temple managed by the Shri Shri Durgamata Charitable Trust in Asansol is finally open again.
This happened right after the BJP's major victory in the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections, where they won all nine seats in Paschim Bardhaman, the district where the temple sits.
Krishnendu Mukherjee keeps temple access promise
BJP MLA Krishnendu Mukherjee, newly elected from Asansol Uttar, followed through on his promise to make the temple regularly accessible, not just during festivals like Durga Puja.
The reopening highlights a big political and cultural shift: BJP ended TMC's 15-year rule by winning 206 out of 293 seats statewide.