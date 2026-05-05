Durga temple in Asansol reopens after years following BJP win India May 05, 2026

After years of being mostly closed off due to local tensions, the Durga temple managed by the Shri Shri Durgamata Charitable Trust in Asansol is finally open again.

This happened right after the BJP's major victory in the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections, where they won all nine seats in Paschim Bardhaman, the district where the temple sits.