Next Article
Durgapur: Medical student gang-raped; male friend flees without helping her
India
A second-year medical student from Odisha was gang-raped near her college in Durgapur, West Bengal, on October 10, 2025.
Police say three men dragged her into a nearby jungle and assaulted her; her male companion ran away without seeking help.
Four suspects have now been arrested.
Odisha officials visit survivor's house
Police have detained another associate for questioning.
Odisha officials visited the survivor and her family to check on her health and offer support.
Both state governments are coordinating on the case.
Meanwhile, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee condemned the attack but faced criticism for questioning why the student was out at night—a comment that upset the survivor's family.
Student protests are ongoing at the college over security concerns.