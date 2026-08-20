During Odisha floods ASHA worker Minati Sahoo carried Basanta Das

During the recent Odisha floods, an ASHA worker named Minati Sahoo stepped up in a big way.

She found 60-year-old Basanta Das stranded at home as floodwaters rose, while her son was away with his pregnant wife and Basanta Das was suffering from an infection in her legs that made walking impossible.

Without hesitation, Sahoo carried her on her back through knee-deep water to reach a safe shelter.