During Odisha floods ASHA worker Minati Sahoo carried Basanta Das
India
During the recent Odisha floods, an ASHA worker named Minati Sahoo stepped up in a big way.
She found 60-year-old Basanta Das stranded at home as floodwaters rose, while her son was away with his pregnant wife and Basanta Das was suffering from an infection in her legs that made walking impossible.
Without hesitation, Sahoo carried her on her back through knee-deep water to reach a safe shelter.
Sahoo carried 500m to Patana center
Sahoo spotted Das while returning from work in Nadigaon village and realized she needed help fast.
Carrying Das for 500 meters to the Patana community center, she showed what true dedication looks like.
Officials praised her courage, with one calling her "truly inspiring."
A reminder of how frontline workers make all the difference during tough times.