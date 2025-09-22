Dussehra 2025: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for Red Fort

Rerouting, parking, and metro services

Commercial vehicles and DTC busses will be rerouted away from hotspots like Delhi Gate Chowk and Daryaganj from 5pm till midnight.

For parking, stick to ASI Parking at Madhav Das Park or Tikona Park.

If you have a special parking label from the organizers, you can use spots near Lahori Gate or the 4A Parking Area—with exits via Gyan Path for certain committees.

Metro fans: Lal Quila and Jama Masjid stations are your best bets for getting close without the hassle.