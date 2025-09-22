Dussehra 2025: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for Red Fort
Heading to the Red Fort for Dussehra celebrations this week?
Delhi Traffic Police has rolled out an advisory for September 22 to October 3, 2025, covering big Ramlila events like Lav Kush and Nav Shri Dharmik.
If you're driving, try to avoid Netaji Subhash Marg—traffic is expected to be pretty heavy around there.
Rerouting, parking, and metro services
Commercial vehicles and DTC busses will be rerouted away from hotspots like Delhi Gate Chowk and Daryaganj from 5pm till midnight.
For parking, stick to ASI Parking at Madhav Das Park or Tikona Park.
If you have a special parking label from the organizers, you can use spots near Lahori Gate or the 4A Parking Area—with exits via Gyan Path for certain committees.
Metro fans: Lal Quila and Jama Masjid stations are your best bets for getting close without the hassle.