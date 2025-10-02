Dussehra 2025: Rajasthan celebrates victory of good over evil

Jaipur saw big turnouts at spots like Mansarovar and Adarsh Nagar as people enjoyed fireworks and the dramatic effigy burnings. A sudden rain did put a damper on sales of the larger effigies, but smaller ones stayed in demand for local street celebrations—kids and young people especially kept the festive spirit going.

Extra police teams were out across Jaipur and beyond to keep things safe.

According to Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Vishal Bansal, forces were deployed across Jaipur and other districts to ensure smooth Dussehra celebrations.

All in all, Dussehra 2025 was celebrated with plenty of excitement—and a strong sense of community—throughout Rajasthan.