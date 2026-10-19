Dussehra and Vijayadashami on October 20 prompt varied school holidays

In Delhi-NCR, schools are expected to remain closed on October 20 for Dussehra, and some institutions may also have autumn break.

If you're in Uttar Pradesh, check with your school since schedules can vary.

Down south, students in Telangana get holidays until October 22; Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka schools reopen around the same time.

In West Bengal, Durga Puja festivities stretch longer, possibly until October 26, so double-check with your school about when classes start again.