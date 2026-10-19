Dussehra and Vijayadashami on October 20 prompt varied school holidays
Dussehra and Vijayadashami are here on October 20, and while it's an official holiday in many parts of India, school breaks aren't the same everywhere.
Schools in many places will be closed on October 20, though schedules vary by state and institution.
West Bengal celebrates Bijoya Dashami a day later, on October 21.
Some schools use this week for their autumn break, so you might get a few extra days off.
School holiday dates vary by state
In Delhi-NCR, schools are expected to remain closed on October 20 for Dussehra, and some institutions may also have autumn break.
If you're in Uttar Pradesh, check with your school since schedules can vary.
Down south, students in Telangana get holidays until October 22; Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka schools reopen around the same time.
In West Bengal, Durga Puja festivities stretch longer, possibly until October 26, so double-check with your school about when classes start again.