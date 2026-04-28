Dust storm crashes Tonk mass wedding, injures women and children

Western disturbances blamed for Tonk storm

The Dhakad community had gathered since morning for the big event, which even saw Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar stop by to offer his blessings after things calmed down.

The weather was caused by western disturbances, unusual shifts that are making storms like this more common lately.

Other parts of Rajasthan have seen hailstorms too, so locals are being warned that more thunderstorms and dust storms could be on the way.