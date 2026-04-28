Dust storm crashes Tonk mass wedding, injures women and children
A sudden dust storm crashed a mass wedding in Tonk, Rajasthan, sending 36 couples and their guests running for cover right in the middle of the ceremony.
The storm tore down tents and scattered everything into nearby fields, with several women and children getting injured from flying metal pipes.
Heavy rain followed, putting a damper on the celebrations and leaving everyone pretty shaken.
Western disturbances blamed for Tonk storm
The Dhakad community had gathered since morning for the big event, which even saw Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar stop by to offer his blessings after things calmed down.
The weather was caused by western disturbances, unusual shifts that are making storms like this more common lately.
Other parts of Rajasthan have seen hailstorms too, so locals are being warned that more thunderstorms and dust storms could be on the way.