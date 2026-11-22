E M Radha, Kerala activist and writer, dies at 70
E M Radha, daughter of legendary leader E M S Namboodiripad (the first elected Chief Minister of Keralam), died at 70 after battling cancer.
She was well-known for her work supporting senior citizens and women in Kerala, and made her mark as a writer and social activist.
'EMS-Memories of a Daughter' author mourned
Radha wrote EMS-Memories of a Daughter, sharing personal stories about life with her father.
Leaders across the political spectrum paid tribute: Chief Minister V D Satheesan shared his condolences online, while Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted Radha's dedication to public service and the Communist Party.