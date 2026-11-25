The plan is for a 472-kilometer elevated track that avoids major land hassles and runs on solar power to keep costs down.

Trains would run every 30 minutes on a design speed of 200km per hour, making the full trip just three and one-half hours, way faster than current options.

With stations every 25km (including four in Ernakulam), tickets are expected around ₹800.

Sreedharan's proposal has been submitted but is still waiting on a government response.