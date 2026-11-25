E Sreedharan proposes Kerala Thiruvananthapuram Kannur semi-high-speed rail at 60000cr
E Sreedharan, the well-known technocrat, wants to bring a semi-high-speed rail line to Kerala, connecting Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur.
The project is estimated at ₹60,000 crore, with Sreedharan suggesting 60% of the funds come from the government and the rest through crowdfunding.
He calls it a potential game-changer for how people travel across the state.
Proposal includes 472km elevated solar route
The plan is for a 472-kilometer elevated track that avoids major land hassles and runs on solar power to keep costs down.
Trains would run every 30 minutes on a design speed of 200km per hour, making the full trip just three and one-half hours, way faster than current options.
With stations every 25km (including four in Ernakulam), tickets are expected around ₹800.
Sreedharan's proposal has been submitted but is still waiting on a government response.