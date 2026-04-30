Early morning 4.1-magnitude quake near Leh, Ladakh 150km underground
India
On Thursday, April 30, 2026 morning, a 4.1-magnitude earthquake was felt near Leh, Ladakh, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
The quake hit at 3:54am with its center deep underground, about 150km below the surface.
NCS posts on X, recommends BhooKamp
This was a deep-focus earthquake, which means it started much deeper than most quakes and can affect the surface differently.
NCS shared details on X and suggested using their BhooKamp app for more information.