Early snowfall and heavy rain disrupt travel across northern India
Travel across northern India is a mess right now thanks to surprise early snowfall and relentless rain.
Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh and North Sikkim woke up to fresh snow, while heavy downpours have triggered landslides, blocking key roads.
In Rishikesh, rising river levels have put Ganga rafting on pause, and Tawang has sounded a landslide alert as well.
NH10 landslides, Char Dham reopens
Getting around is tough: National Highway 10 between Gangtok and Rangpo in Sikkim was affected by landslides, with similar issues in Uttarakhand.
The Char Dham Yatra just reopened today after being paused for safety, but the Kedarnath trek is still dangerous. Around 1,500 pilgrims were evacuated.
Darjeeling Hills are also struggling with damaged roads; if you're traveling up north soon, keep an eye on weather updates.