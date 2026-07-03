Early Thursday Noida auto rickshaw crash kills 1 injures 5 India Jul 03, 2026

Early Thursday morning in Noida's Sector 75, an auto-rickshaw slammed into a parked truck, leaving one woman dead and five people seriously hurt.

The truck driver had stopped for personal reasons, and police believe the auto driver may have nodded off at the wheel.

All the injured were rushed to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.