Early Thursday Noida auto rickshaw crash kills 1 injures 5
India
Early Thursday morning in Noida's Sector 75, an auto-rickshaw slammed into a parked truck, leaving one woman dead and five people seriously hurt.
The truck driver had stopped for personal reasons, and police believe the auto driver may have nodded off at the wheel.
All the injured were rushed to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.
Truck driver detained pending family complaint
The group was traveling from Sector 62 to Barola after arriving by bus from Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh.
Yashmin (45) lost her life; her sister Ranavi (23), relatives Derayaj (32) and Najera (25), her six-month-old grandson, and auto driver Manoj (20) are among those injured.
Police have detained the truck driver and will register a case after receiving a complaint from the grieving family members.