Early winter brings -2.1 degrees Celsius to Kukumseri, Himachal Pradesh
Winter has shown up ahead of schedule in North India this year.
Himachal Pradesh saw some seriously chilly mornings, with Kukumseri dropping to -2.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, October 27, Tabo and Keylong were not far behind at just above freezing.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says Kukumseri recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at -2.1 degrees Celsius, marking an early start to the cold season.
Delhi posts 15.3C October low
Delhi felt the cold snap as well, recording its lowest October temperature in three years at 15.3 degrees Celsius, 1.9 degrees Celsius below normal for this month.
While Himachal can expect dry weather on October 27 and 28, IMD is hinting at thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on Thursday and Friday, October 29-30.
It looks like winter is making itself known across the region a bit sooner than usual.