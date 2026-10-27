Early winter brings -2.1 degrees Celsius to Kukumseri, Himachal Pradesh

Winter has shown up ahead of schedule in North India this year.

Himachal Pradesh saw some seriously chilly mornings, with Kukumseri dropping to -2.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, October 27, Tabo and Keylong were not far behind at just above freezing.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says Kukumseri recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at -2.1 degrees Celsius, marking an early start to the cold season.