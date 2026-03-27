The earthquake struck Leh

Ladakh: 3.9-magnitude earthquake hits region

By Snehil Singh 10:07 am Mar 27, 202610:07 am

What's the story

A 3.9-magnitude earthquake struck near the city of Leh in Ladakh on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) confirmed. The tremor was recorded at a depth of 10km. The quake's coordinates were given as Latitude: 36.692 North and Longitude: 74.382 East by the NCS in an official post on X (formerly Twitter).