Ladakh: 3.9-magnitude earthquake hits region
By Snehil Singh
Mar 27, 2026 10:07 am
What's the story
A 3.9-magnitude earthquake struck near the city of Leh in Ladakh on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) confirmed. The tremor was recorded at a depth of 10km. The quake's coordinates were given as Latitude: 36.692 North and Longitude: 74.382 East by the NCS in an official post on X (formerly Twitter).
Depth classification
What is the difference between shallow, intermediate, deep earthquakes?
Earthquakes can occur at various depths from the Earth's surface up to around 700km deep. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), these depths are classified into three zones for scientific purposes: shallow, intermediate, and deep. Shallow earthquakes occur between 0-70km depth, intermediate ones between 70-300km, and deep earthquakes between 300-700km.