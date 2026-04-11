Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude hits Hingoli district with no injuries
India
A 4.7-magnitude earthquake hit Hingoli district in Maharashtra on Saturday morning, with tremors also felt in Nanded and Parbhani.
The epicenter was at Shirli village in Vasmat taluka of Hingoli district, about 10km deep underground.
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
Cracks reported in Pangra Shinde village
Some buildings in Pangra Shinde village developed cracks from the quake. Local authorities are checking the damage and have sent teams to help out.
Emergency response teams are on standby in Nanded and Parbhani, and residents have been asked to stay calm, secure loose roofs if needed, and move to open spaces if more tremors hit.