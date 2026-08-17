Earthquake swarm: Maharashtra records 29 minor quakes in 2 weeks
India
Maharashtra has had 29 minor quakes in just two weeks: most near Nashik, a few in Palghar, and one in Nagpur (which was magnitude 4.3).
Instead of one big quake, these are part of an "earthquake swarm," basically a bunch of similar-sized tremors happening close together.
Deccan bedrock cracks, rainfall and reservoirs
These swarms aren't new to Maharashtra; places like Palghar have seen them since 2018.
The Deccan Plateau's ancient lava bedrock has cracks that make it prone to these quakes.
Stress from moving tectonic plates and even rainfall can trigger them.
Plus, in spots like Koyna-Warna, storing water in reservoirs has caused quakes before, so both nature and human activity play a role here.