East Siang clashes: SUMP protesters allegedly vandalize Alo Libang residence
Protests over a massive hydropower project in Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district have escalated, with clashes between locals and security forces.
Things got especially tense on September 30, when demonstrators opposing the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) allegedly vandalized the residence of Tuting-Yingkiong MLA Alo Libang in Yingkiong and several government vehicles were reportedly damaged.
SUMP could displace 100,000 residents
Many community groups worry the SUMP project could force at least 100,000 residents from their homes and hurt the environment, putting local culture at risk.
Chief Minister Pema Khandu has tried to calm things down, saying the current survey is just to check if the project is even possible, not a green light for construction.
He urged everyone to avoid violence and said the state government has set up an "Empowered High-Level Committee" headed by rural development and panchayati raj minister Ojing Tasing to coordinate and oversee the PFR process.