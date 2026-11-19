EC clears over 32.8L of over 33L Delhi SIR notices
The Election Commission has sorted out over 98% of flagged voter records in Delhi, clearing more than 32.8 lakh out of the over 33 lakh SIR notices, including those for big names like External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
The last batch should be wrapped up by December 15, aiming to make the electoral roll much more accurate.
Delhi final voter list December 22
VIP checks are on for leaders like Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with 3,367 VIP electors.
Plus, during the recent update window, 3,14,300 Form-6 applications were received from new eligible voters to get their names on the list, so if you're new to voting, you're definitely not alone!
The final updated voter list is set to drop on December 22.