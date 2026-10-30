ECI extends SIR deadline in Delhi, 5 states
What's the story
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in six states and Union Territories: Nagaland, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi. Under the revised schedule, the final electoral rolls for Maharashtra, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Nagaland will be published on November 30. This is the third extension of key deadlines for the exercise.
Delhi extension
Different timeline for Delhi
In contrast to the other states, Delhi will have a different timeline.
Here, the deadline for filing claims and objections has been extended by 26 days, from October 30 to November 25, while the period for issuing notices and disposing of claims and objections will now run until December 15, instead of November 30.
The final voter list for the national capital is now scheduled to be published on December 22.
Maharashtra update
Key deadlines in Maharashtra
In Maharashtra, the deadline for filing claims and objections has been extended from October 26 to November 13.
The period for issuing notices and disposing of claims and objections will continue until November 25. The final electoral roll will be published on November 30.
Similarly, in Haryana and Andhra Pradesh, the deadline for disposal of claims and objections has been extended to November 20. The final electoral rolls will be published on November 30.
Publicity directive
Election Commission's instructions
The Election Commission has instructed authorities to widely publicize the revised schedule.
This is to ensure that eligible voters have enough time to enroll or make corrections in the electoral rolls.
Voters are advised to visit the Election Commission's Voters Service Portal for more information and assistance regarding these changes.