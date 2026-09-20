EC flags S Jaishankar, Upendra Dwivedi over AC-40 voter mismatches

This is all part of the EC's push to clean up electoral rolls and fix any mismatches.

The Sunder Bagh area in New Delhi is under review, and it is not just politicians: CPM MP John Britas's wife, Sheba Britas, and his son, Anand Britas, also received notices for name mismatches.

Basically, the EC wants to make sure everyone's voting info is correct as part of the ongoing revision exercise in AC-40, New Delhi constituency.