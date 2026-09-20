EC flags S Jaishankar, Upendra Dwivedi over AC-40 voter mismatches
The Election Commission has flagged some big names in Delhi, including Union Minister S Jaishankar and ex-army chief General Upendra Dwivedi, for problems with their voter registration.
Their records could not be matched with older data, so the EC sent out notices as part of the Election Commission's ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in AC-40, New Delhi constituency.
EC reviews Sunder Bagh electoral rolls
This is all part of the EC's push to clean up electoral rolls and fix any mismatches.
The Sunder Bagh area in New Delhi is under review, and it is not just politicians: CPM MP John Britas's wife, Sheba Britas, and his son, Anand Britas, also received notices for name mismatches.
Basically, the EC wants to make sure everyone's voting info is correct as part of the ongoing revision exercise in AC-40, New Delhi constituency.