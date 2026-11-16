ECI launches SSR to register young voters in Karnataka, Meghalaya
The Election Commission of India (ECI) is rolling out a Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls in Karnataka and Meghalaya, with a clear focus on getting more young people registered.
Draft lists drop December 1, 2026, and you have until December 31 to file any claims or objections.
The final voter list will be out January 20, 2027.
First-time voters turning 18 can apply
If you're turning 18 by January 1, 2027, even if you are still 17 now, you can already apply to get on the rolls.
This move makes it easier for first-time voters to join in and have their say in the next election.
No Aadhaar needed to register
To keep things legitimate, the ERO will personally cross-check any polling station that deletes more than 2% of its total electors and the BLO will conduct field verification in every instance for duplicate entries.
You do not need an Aadhaar number to sign up.