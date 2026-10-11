ECI names Prakash Rajpurohit deputy election commissioner until 2030
India
The Election Commission of India has just named Prakash Rajpurohit, a 2010-batch IAS officer from Rajasthan, as its new deputy election commissioner.
He steps in after Sanjay Kumar's early exit and will serve until 2030.
Rajpurohit's work allocation remains to be determined, a key job, especially with big elections on the horizon.
Sanjay Kumar exit raised protocol concerns
Kumar's sudden departure stirred up some internal concerns about how responsibilities were shifted around, with top officials worried about breaking protocol.
These issues were flagged to the cabinet secretary.
With Rajpurohit now in place, the hope is that things will settle down and the ECI can focus on running upcoming assembly polls smoothly and by the book.