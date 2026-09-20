ECI notices are for document verification not voter removal
India
Getting a notice from the Election Commission of India (ECI)? Don't panic, it's just for document verification, not to kick anyone off the voter list.
Even big names like Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar got them, so you're definitely not alone.
Delhi 33.13L voters flagged for paperwork
The ECI is doing a major cleanup of Delhi's voter rolls to make sure only eligible voters stay on.
33.13 lakh people (out of around 97 lakh) have been flagged for some paperwork issues.
If you got a notice, just send in your documents; officials will check everything before the final list comes out on November 4.
The rules are the same for everyone, no matter who you are.