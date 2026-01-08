ED accuses Mamata Banerjee of blocking coal scam probe India Jan 08, 2026

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) says West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee obstructed their raid in a coal smuggling case.

According to the agency, Banerjee entered the home of I-PAC co-founder and head of the IT cell of the Trinamool Congress, Pratik Jain, in Kolkata and took away key evidence, including documents and devices.

Similar scenes reportedly played out at the I-PAC office in Salt Lake with her team and state police involved.