ED accuses Mamata Banerjee of blocking coal scam probe
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) says West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee obstructed their raid in a coal smuggling case.
According to the agency, Banerjee entered the home of I-PAC co-founder and head of the IT cell of the Trinamool Congress, Pratik Jain, in Kolkata and took away key evidence, including documents and devices.
Similar scenes reportedly played out at the I-PAC office in Salt Lake with her team and state police involved.
What's behind the raids?
These searches are part of a money laundering investigation into Anup Majhi's alleged coal smuggling network.
The ED claims a hawala operator linked to this group funneled large sums to Indian PAC Consulting Pvt Ltd, which is connected to I-PAC.
The agency also clarified they didn't target any political offices and said the raids aren't about elections—they're just following the evidence.