Supreme Court to decide on voter list revision case Jan 13
The Supreme Court has pushed back its final hearing on challenges to the Election Commission's (ECI) big voter list update—called Special Intensive Revision (SIR)—in states like Bihar.
The new date is January 13, 2026.
Chief Justice Surya Kant's bench is handling the case, with senior lawyer Rakesh Dwivedi arguing for the ECI.
Why should you care?
This case could shape who gets to vote in future elections. It questions how much power the ECI has to update voter lists and what counts as citizenship for voting rights.
The decision will set ground rules not just for Bihar but across India, affecting whether only eligible citizens—or possibly some non-citizens—end up on the rolls.
It's a big deal for keeping elections fair and making sure everyone who votes actually qualifies.