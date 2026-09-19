ED arrests Kailash Chand Mangla in 96cr Tirupati ghee fraud

The famous Tirupati laddu, a sweet treat given to devotees at the Sri Venkateswara Temple, has come under scrutiny after allegations that adulterated ghee was supplied.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Sukriti Foods's promoter Kailash Chand Mangla on September 17, 2026, accusing him of supplying fake ghee and being part of a ₹96 crore fraud involving fraudulent supplies to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) between 2019 and 2024.