ED arrests Kailash Chand Mangla in 96cr Tirupati ghee fraud
The famous Tirupati laddu, a sweet treat given to devotees at the Sri Venkateswara Temple, has come under scrutiny after allegations that adulterated ghee was supplied.
The Enforcement Directorate arrested Sukriti Foods's promoter Kailash Chand Mangla on September 17, 2026, accusing him of supplying fake ghee and being part of a ₹96 crore fraud involving fraudulent supplies to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) between 2019 and 2024.
Temple reviews Tirupati laddu supply chain
The Tirupati laddu isn't just any sweet: it's been a temple tradition since 1715, made with Bengal gram flour, sugar, and pure cow ghee.
It even has a special GI tag for authenticity.
With the scandal raising questions about quality, temple authorities say they're taking strict action and reviewing their supply chain to protect the laddu's legacy and keep devotees' trust intact.