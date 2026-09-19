Sukriti Foods promoter arrested in Tirupati laddu ghee case
What's the story
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Kailash Chand Mangla, the promoter of Sukriti Foods, in connection with a money laundering case. The case is related to the alleged adulteration of ghee used in making the Tirupati Laddu prasadam. The agency's investigation revealed that Agmark Special Grade Cow Ghee supplied to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) was allegedly made using refined palm oil and other chemicals.
Adulterated supply
Mangla allegedly manufactured adulterated ghee
The ED's probe found that between 2019 and 2024, fraudulent supplies of ghee worth ₹230 crore were made to TTD.
Mangla allegedly manufactured adulterated ghee worth ₹96 crore at his factory.
He is said to have facilitated the procurement of adulterants and coordinated the supply of adulterated ghee through front entities such as Sri Vyshnavi Dairy Specialities, Malganga Milk & Agro Products, and A.R. Dairy Foods.
Legal proceedings
Mangla was arrested on September 17
Mangla was arrested by the ED's Hyderabad office on September 17 and was later produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court in Visakhapatnam. The court sent him to judicial custody.
The agency had earlier arrested Vipin Jain, promoter and director of Bhole Baba Organic Dairy Milk, on similar charges related to ghee adulteration for TTD.
Case background
ED probe based on FIR
The ED's investigation is based on an FIR registered at the Tirupati East Police Station.
The FIR pertains to criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, and corruption in connection with the fraudulent supply of adulterated ghee to TTD.
The allegations are serious as they involve the preparation of Tirupati Laddu prasadam, a religious offering at the Tirumala temple.